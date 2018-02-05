Feldspar Market Worth 745.7 Million USD 2022

PUNE, India, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Feldspar Marketby Type (Plagioclase Feldspar, and K-Feldspar), End-Use (Glass, Ceramics, Fillers), and Region (Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is estimated to be USD 547.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 745.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022. The market is witnessing high growth because of the increasing use of feldspar in glass, ceramics, and fillers end-use industries, and its growing demand from APAC and North America.

By type, the plagioclase feldspar segment accounted for the largest share of the Feldspar Market

The plagioclase feldspar segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the Feldspar Market and is also expected to dominate the Feldspar Market during the forecast period. The primary end-use of plagioclase feldspars is flat glass manufacturing, and the increasing demand for flat glass has positively impacted the demand for plagioclase feldspars.

By end-use, the glass segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Feldspar Market during the forecast period

Feldspar acts as a fluxing agent during the manufacturing of glass from quartz. The increasing demand for flat and hollow glass from the emerging markets, such as China and India, and the growing construction and automotive sectors in these countries will drive the demand for high-quality glass, thus catalyzing the demand for feldspars.

APAC market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Among regions, APAC is the fastest-growing market for feldspar, with China being the largest and the fastest-growing Feldspar Market in this region. India, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia are the other key Feldspar Markets in APAC. Urbanization, growing population, and increasing investments in infrastructure projects are expected to drive the overall industrial growth in this region. The rising construction activities and infrastructure developments taking place in these countries will drive the demand for high-quality glass and ceramics, which will, in turn, increase the demand for feldspars.

The major players active in the Feldspar Market are Eczacibasi Esan (Turkey), Micronized Group (South Africa), Imerys Minerals (UK), Sibelco Nordic (Norway), and The Quartz Corp. (France). The rise in demand from end-use industries is expected to increase the mining of feldspar by these companies.

