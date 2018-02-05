

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced the debut of the first 737 MAX 7 at the company's Renton, Wash. factory. The jet is designed for up to 172 passengers and a maximum range of 3,850 nautical miles, which is the longest range of the MAX airplane family. The 737 MAX 7 is scheduled to enter service in 2019, following delivery to launch customer Southwest Airlines.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 92 customers worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX