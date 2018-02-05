Studio City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSXV: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FSE: A2DYWC) (the "Company"), a company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits, announced today that the Company has received funds equal to the first tranche of the financing contemplated in the memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Deloro Energy LLC ("Deloro"), previously announced by the Company on November 23, 2017.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the MOU, and subject to all applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Deloro has agreed to loan Petroteq Energy CA, Inc. ("Petroteq Energy CA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, US$10 million under a convertible debenture which will, subject to the terms and conditions of the debenture, be convertible into up to 49% of Petroteq Energy CA. Petroteq Energy CA is the sole shareholder of Petroteq Oil Sands Recovery, LLC and TMC Capital, LLC.

The Company has received US$2.5 million from Deloro which is equal to the first tranche Deloro is required to lend the Company according to the MOU. Pursuant to the MOU, upon receipt of the entire first tranche, Deloro shall be entitled to receive an economic royalty equal to 25% of the net profits of the Company's heavy oil extraction facility (the "Facility") located at Asphalt Ridge, Utah, from the date that the Facility is operational. The MOU indicates that at least US$2,000,000 of the first tranche shall be allocated by the Company towards the capital costs and related expenses associated with the Company's planned expansion of the Facility's processing capacity to at least 1,000 barrels/day.

Until such time as the transaction contemplated by the MOU is approved and completed, the US$2.5 million will be recorded by the Company as a loan.

"The beauty of our technology is that our production capacity is defined by the design of the plant. There are no external geologic factors that impact our revenues. Traditional drilling of oil wells creates a risk of drilling a "dry hole" or even if a well is successfully drilled, there is usually a steep decline curve in production. The Company has an estimated contingent resource of 87,817,000 barrels of bitumen," explained Alex Blyumkin, CEO. "We look forward to sharing the details of our new plant assembly, as we move towards turning on the new facility," he continued.

While the Company continues to work towards completing the transaction contemplated by the MOU, there can be no assurance that a viable transaction will result or successfully conclude in a timely manner, or at all. Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs.

The MOU contains a number of conditions precedent to the obligations of Petroteq Energy CA and Deloro, including, but not limited to, board of director and TSXV acceptance. Unless all such conditions are satisfied or waived by the party for whose benefit such conditions exist, to the extent they may be capable of waiver, the transactions contemplated by the MOU will not proceed. There is no assurance that the conditions will be satisfied or waived on a timely basis, or at all.

