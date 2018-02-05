Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) (the "Company") would like to provide the following message to shareholders from Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO of the Company:

"On behalf of the management team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank the shareholders for the overwhelming support, received at the annual and special general meeting of shareholders, held February 1, 2018, in Vancouver, B.C."

"My first order of business will be returning to Jakarta, Indonesia this week to oversee all aspects of the Indonesian operations. I will be conducting a mine-site visit to our Sangihe gold project and meetings are scheduled to be held with local government officials from the Aceh Province in order to advance its efforts on the Miwah project. The discussions are part of the ongoing process required to bring the Miwah project current and in compliance with both local and federal regulations.

Mr. Filbert further commented: "All activities at the Sangihe project continued during the recent shareholder proxy challenge. The Company continues to make excellent progress towards its goal of gold production at Sangihe, which is on track to commence later in 2018. Construction permits and licenses as well as the hiring of additional local staff are also scheduled for completion in the coming weeks.

The Company anticipates releasing a detailed exploration/operational update later this week regarding the progress made on Sangihe gold project since the last update (news release December 13, 2017). Shareholders are also encouraged to review the 2018 Work Program available on the Company website

https://eastasiaminerals.com/investors/2018-work-program

Sangihe Project

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 266,000 ounces of Gold. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (PTTMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in PTTMS is held by three unaffiliated Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Oh behalf of the Board of Directors of East Asia Minerals,

Terry Filbert,

Chairman & CEO

