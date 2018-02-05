Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UA) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, is pleased to report it has received a total of $1,148,300 from the exercise of warrants and stock options during the month of January. The total is the result of the exercise of 6,783,000 warrants at $0.10 and 3,950,000 stock options valued between $0.10 and $0.125.

Currently there are 4,388,000 warrants at $0.10 remaining which are set to expire on March 6 and March 17 of 2018. Another 2,531,646 warrants, issued for the acceleration of the purchase of the UAV assets from Pioneer Exploration (see news release dated October 4, 2017), are set to expire in October of 2022.

"The recent exercise of warrants and stock options provides a significant amount of capital to continue the support and growth of our operating divisions. To date, reinvestment in our core businesses has resulted in increased revenues and exposure for the company. The market support and growing investor exposure has been excellent as we continue to work on new developments for 2018 and beyond." stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. The Company is focused on expanding the business of its current subsidiaries and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that cover all aspects of the UAV industry. Through its manufacturing, services and regulatory divisions, Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products. More information about our company can be found on our website at www.globaluavtech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Burns"

Michael Burns

CEO & Director

For additional information please contact:

Global UAV Technologies

Investor Information

Telephone: 1 888-905-7011

Email: ir@globaluavtech.com

www.globaluavtech.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in public markets, service industries, manufacturing and the UAV Sector. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.