Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Justin Timberlake Announces European & U.K. Dates And New North American Leg To Previously Sold Out The Man Of The Woods Tour

Over 450,000 Tickets Already Sold in North America Alone With Second Shows Already Confirmed in 10 Cities!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods andhis epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake's fourth studio albumMan Of The Woodswas released on Friday, February 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, thePepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.Timberlake's last tour was the critically acclaimedThe20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

American ExpressCard Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 18 at 5pm local time and for dates on sale to the general public on February 26, the American Express pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 25 at 5pm local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, February 12th the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time (Friday, February 9th at 7pm local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Sunday February 11 at 5pm.

Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/

At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tourthere will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT.Verizon Up, the company's loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love - including Justin Timberlake.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY

DATE:

CITY:

VENUE:

13-March

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

15-March

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

18-March

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

21-March

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

22-March

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

25-March

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

27-March

Chicago, IL

United Center

28-March

Chicago, IL

United Center

31-March

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

02-April

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

04-April

Boston, MA

TD Garden

05-April

Boston, MA

TD Garden

08-April

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

09-April

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

12-April

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

14-April

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

15-April

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

24-April

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

25-April

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

28-April

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

29-April

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

02-May

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

05-May

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

07-May

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

09-May

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

11-May

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

14-May

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

15-May

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

18-May

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

19-May

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

23-May

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

25-May

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

27-May

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

28-May

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

30-May

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

01-June

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

02-June

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED - EUROPE/UK!

22-June

Paris, FR

AccorHotels Arena

On sale Feb. 12

27-June

Birmingham, UK

Barclaycard Arena

On sale Feb. 12

01-July

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

On sale Feb. 12

05-July

Glasgow, UK

SSE Hydro

On sale Feb. 12

09-July

London, UK

O2 Arena

On sale Feb. 12

15-July

Amsterdam, NL

Ziggo Dome

On sale Feb. 12

17-July

Antwerp, BE

Sportpaleis

On sale Feb. 12

21-July

Cologne. DE

Lanxess Arena

On sale Feb. 12

31-July

Stockholm, SE

Friends Arena

On sale Feb. 12

2-August

Oslo, NO

Telenor Arena

On sale Feb. 12

4-August

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

On sale Feb. 12

8-August

Hamburg, DE

Barclaycard Arena

On sale Feb. 12

12-August

Berlin, DE

Mercedes-Benz Arena

On sale Feb. 12

16-August

Zurich, CH

Hallenstadion

On sale Feb. 12

20-August

Frankfurt, DE

Festhall

On sale Feb. 12

24-August

Arnhem, NL

Gelredome

On sale Feb. 12

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED - NORTH AMERICA!

19-September

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

On sale Feb. 19

21-September

Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Entertainment
& Sports Center

On sale Feb. 12

25-September

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

On sale Feb. 12

28-September

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

On sale Feb. 12

02-October

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

On sale Feb. 12

05-October

Chicago, IL

United Center

On sale Feb. 12

09-October

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

On sale Feb. 12

13-October

Quebec City, QC

Videotron Centre

On sale Feb. 19

18-October

Boston, MA

TD Garden

On sale Feb. 19

22-October

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

On sale Feb. 19

24-October

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

On sale Feb. 12

28-October

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

On sale Feb. 19

4-November

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

On sale Feb. 12

8-November

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

On sale Feb. 12

16-November

Portland, OR

MODA Center

On sale Feb. 12

27-November

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

On sale Feb. 12

08-December

Omaha, NB

CenturyLink Center

On sale Feb. 26

10-December

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

On sale Feb. 26

13-December

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

On sale Feb. 26

14-December

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On sale Feb. 26

17-December

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

On sale Feb. 19

2019 - NORTH AMERICA

04-January

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

On sale Feb. 12

08-January

Charlotte, SC

Spectrum Center

On sale Feb. 26

10-January

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

On sale Feb. 19

12-January

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

On sale Feb. 12

15-January

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

On sale Feb. 19

19-January

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

On sale Feb. 26

22-January

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

On sale Feb. 19

24-January

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

On sale Feb. 19

26-January

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

On sale Feb. 26

29-January

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

On sale Feb. 26

For Complete Tour, Ticket and VIP Package Information visit: JustinTimberlake.com

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Verizon Up
Verizon Up is a rewards program that is breaking the mold with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards. Rewards are earned by simply paying your monthly Verizon Wireless bill.For every $300 spent you earn one credit that can be redeemed for rewards and experiences. One credit equals one reward, super simple. Each credit allows for instant gratification which means as soon as you earn it, you can use it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637443/Justin_Timberlake___Man_Of_The_Woods_Tour.jpg


