Justin Timberlake Announces European & U.K. Dates And New North American Leg To Previously Sold Out The Man Of The Woods Tour

Over 450,000 Tickets Already Sold in North America Alone With Second Shows Already Confirmed in 10 Cities!
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods andhis epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.
In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.
The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.
Timberlake's fourth studio albumMan Of The Woodswas released on Friday, February 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, thePepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.Timberlake's last tour was the critically acclaimedThe20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.
American ExpressCard Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 18 at 5pm local time and for dates on sale to the general public on February 26, the American Express pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 25 at 5pm local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, February 12th the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time (Friday, February 9th at 7pm local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Sunday February 11 at 5pm.
Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/
At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tourthere will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT.Verizon Up, the company's loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love - including Justin Timberlake.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY
DATE:
CITY:
VENUE:
13-March
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
15-March
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
18-March
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
21-March
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
22-March
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
25-March
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
27-March
Chicago, IL
United Center
28-March
Chicago, IL
United Center
31-March
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
02-April
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
04-April
Boston, MA
TD Garden
05-April
Boston, MA
TD Garden
08-April
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
09-April
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
12-April
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
14-April
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
15-April
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
24-April
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
25-April
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
28-April
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
29-April
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
02-May
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
05-May
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
07-May
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
09-May
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
11-May
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
14-May
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
15-May
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
18-May
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
19-May
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center
23-May
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
25-May
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
27-May
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
28-May
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
30-May
Memphis, TN
FedEx Forum
01-June
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
02-June
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
NEW DATES ANNOUNCED - EUROPE/UK!
22-June
Paris, FR
AccorHotels Arena
On sale Feb. 12
27-June
Birmingham, UK
Barclaycard Arena
On sale Feb. 12
01-July
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
On sale Feb. 12
05-July
Glasgow, UK
SSE Hydro
On sale Feb. 12
09-July
London, UK
O2 Arena
On sale Feb. 12
15-July
Amsterdam, NL
Ziggo Dome
On sale Feb. 12
17-July
Antwerp, BE
Sportpaleis
On sale Feb. 12
21-July
Cologne. DE
Lanxess Arena
On sale Feb. 12
31-July
Stockholm, SE
Friends Arena
On sale Feb. 12
2-August
Oslo, NO
Telenor Arena
On sale Feb. 12
4-August
Copenhagen, DK
Royal Arena
On sale Feb. 12
8-August
Hamburg, DE
Barclaycard Arena
On sale Feb. 12
12-August
Berlin, DE
Mercedes-Benz Arena
On sale Feb. 12
16-August
Zurich, CH
Hallenstadion
On sale Feb. 12
20-August
Frankfurt, DE
Festhall
On sale Feb. 12
24-August
Arnhem, NL
Gelredome
On sale Feb. 12
NEW DATES ANNOUNCED - NORTH AMERICA!
19-September
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
On sale Feb. 19
21-September
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Entertainment
On sale Feb. 12
25-September
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
On sale Feb. 12
28-September
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
On sale Feb. 12
02-October
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
On sale Feb. 12
05-October
Chicago, IL
United Center
On sale Feb. 12
09-October
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
On sale Feb. 12
13-October
Quebec City, QC
Videotron Centre
On sale Feb. 19
18-October
Boston, MA
TD Garden
On sale Feb. 19
22-October
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
On sale Feb. 19
24-October
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
On sale Feb. 12
28-October
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
On sale Feb. 19
4-November
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
On sale Feb. 12
8-November
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
On sale Feb. 12
16-November
Portland, OR
MODA Center
On sale Feb. 12
27-November
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
On sale Feb. 12
08-December
Omaha, NB
CenturyLink Center
On sale Feb. 26
10-December
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
On sale Feb. 26
13-December
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
On sale Feb. 26
14-December
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
On sale Feb. 26
17-December
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
On sale Feb. 19
2019 - NORTH AMERICA
04-January
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
On sale Feb. 12
08-January
Charlotte, SC
Spectrum Center
On sale Feb. 26
10-January
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
On sale Feb. 19
12-January
Memphis, TN
FedEx Forum
On sale Feb. 12
15-January
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
On sale Feb. 19
19-January
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
On sale Feb. 26
22-January
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
On sale Feb. 19
24-January
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
On sale Feb. 19
26-January
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
On sale Feb. 26
29-January
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
On sale Feb. 26
For Complete Tour, Ticket and VIP Package Information visit: JustinTimberlake.com
About Verizon Up
Verizon Up is a rewards program that is breaking the mold with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, VIP tickets to events and everyday rewards. Rewards are earned by simply paying your monthly Verizon Wireless bill.For every $300 spent you earn one credit that can be redeemed for rewards and experiences. One credit equals one reward, super simple. Each credit allows for instant gratification which means as soon as you earn it, you can use it.
