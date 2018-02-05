The California-headquartered microinverter specialist announces private equity offering of 9,523,809 shares that have been sold to Chilean entrepreneur Isidoro Quiroga.Microinverter specialist Enphase Energy has today announced the sale of $20 million worth of shares to a private investor from Chile. The private equity deal sees Isidoro Quiroga, a Chilean entrepreneur, snap up 9,523,809 shares in Enphase Energy for a common stock price of $2.10 per share. Quiroga - or a designee affiliated with the entity to which the shares were sold - will be entitled to sit on Enphase's board in an observer ...

