Daily Litecoin News UpdateFasten your seatbelts, HODLers! The "chikun" may soon be taking another flight. The game-changing "LitePay" launch is just around the corner.While we don't yet have an official release date, word on the street is that the Litecoin processing service will be launching no later than this week.For investors who haven't been following this space, we informed our readers about the impending launch last month. (You can follow our daily Litecoin.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...