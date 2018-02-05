New Integrated KVM Module Client Reduces VDI Hardware Costs, Increases Security

Thinklogical, A Belden Brand, today announced a new all-in-one solution for securely extending VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) architectures, with demonstrations at ISE 2018, Feb. 6-9 in Amsterdam, in booth 10.R140, and AFCEA WEST, Feb. 6-8 in San Diego, in booth 1801.

The TLX Client Integration module is a full-featured virtual machine processor combined with a high-performance KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) extender, eliminating the need for a separate client device in VDI installations. The integrated client machine can host any standard VDI client software, including those produced by VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, and others. It is also compatible with many third party accredited software images.

For security, productivity or performance reasons, customers in government, defense, media and entertainment often back-rack their physical VDI client machines in secure IT rooms, providing the user with remote access to the devices through a separate KVM extension and matrix switching system.

The TLX Client Integration module simplifies this architecture by combining a VDI client with a KVM extender transmitter, eliminating the need to purchase separate clients and KVM transmitters. This reduces hardware and cabling complexity and cost and saves up to 50% of the rack spacepreviously required.

"Thinklogical developed the TLX Client Integration module in response to customer requests for hardware savings and better space utilization in KVM-extended virtual desktop applications," said Mitch Hillsberg, senior director of engineering for Thinklogical. "This module addresses the need to simplify extended VDI architectures without compromising data security, video image quality or computer peripheral performance."

TLX Client Integration features and benefits include:

Increased security and reduced threat of intentional hacking or accidental data breach, by removing network cables and USB ports from user desktop

Uncompressed KVM signal management with smooth control surface performance and no added latency, video artifacts or dropped frames

Support for zero, thin and thick client applications

Reduced hardware costs, lower operational expenses and up to 50% less rack space

Improved productivity, efficiency and flexibility

Reduced IT hardware, cabling, and clutter at the desktop

Seamless integration with Thinklogical's IA-accredited extension and matrix switching solution for use in secure, multi-classification applications

The TLX Client Integration module is available for order now and will be released in the second quarter of 2018. More information visit: https://www.thinklogical.com/tlx-video-kvm-extension/integrated-client.

