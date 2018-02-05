Broadcom has sweetened its bid for Qualcomm to $82 per share from $70 last November. The offer price, a 50% premium to Qualcomm's closing price on 2 November which Broadcom said was its "best and final" offer, consists of $60 in cash and the remainder in Broadcom shares. In addition, the chipmaker said it is prepared to pay a "ticking fee" providing for an increase in the cash consideration payable to Qualcomm shareholders if the transaction does not close by the one-year anniversary of entering ...

