Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: Global Cannabis Engages Leading EU Cryptocurrency and ICO Representation for GCAC Citizen Green ICO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FRA: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Crypto Tax & Legal based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Crypto Tax & Legal will represent GCAC and its wholly owned subsidiary, GCAC Europe, regarding ICO regulatory compliance and intellectual property, including patent applications, in the European Union.

Crypto Tax & Legal was co-founded by Antanas Guoga, also known as "Tony G," Modestas Kaseliauskas and partner in the firm, Anastasija Plonikova. Guoga is a well know global entrepreneur, tech visionary, and angel investor. He serves as a Member of the European Parliament for Lithuania and currently sits on the GCAC ICO Advisory Board. Kaseliauskas served as Director General of the State Tax Inspectorate in Lithuania from 2005-2014 and is responsible for tax compliance for GCAC Europe operations. His extensive EU legal and tax experience are great assets to ensure world class taxation and accounting services. Both Guoga and Kaseliauskas are members of the Bankera ICO Advisory Board. Bankera is one of the largest global ICOs raising approximately $100M USD to date. Plotnikova has worked previously for Europol, Eurojust, and EU law firms before stepping into blockchain circles including consultation with the European Union on cryptocurrency and blockchain regulatory adoption. She is also responsible for strategic partnerships to help grow the ETHLend ICO brand which raised more than $23M EUR in just under 72 hours and reached a high of 44 x increase in four weeks. The team also includes legal advisor, Monika Kriunaite, who is a leading Lithuanian lawyer for financial compliance and obtaining of IP patent licenses. Dovydas Bernotas, COO and Communications Consultant, is a member of CTL team as user satisfaction and community manager. Bernotas worked on the Lympo ICO, which raised more than $5M USD during the pre-ICO.

The Crypto Tax & Legal team will be working on the implementation of best world practices of the GCAC Citizen Green initial coin offering.

"I am absolutely delighted to engage CyrptoTax & Legal to represent GCAC's interests in Europe and beyond," stated Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "In the emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency market, it is imperative that GCAC has the best and brightest minds working to ensure the success of the Citizen Green ICO. With GCAC now firmly established in the global blockchain community, we are creating relationships across global crypto markets via existing relationship between world class investors, exchanges, and companies."

About Crypto Tax & Legal

Blockchain technology and crypto-based activities moved faster than national legal systems, but legislative and regulatory pressure is becoming more prevalent around the world. Even though legal regulation has not yet been established, Crypto Tax & Legal team's experience allows them to anticipate a few steps forward.

The Crypto Tax & Legal team has deep understanding and passion for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology with significant experience to provide first class solution to crypto-based clients. The team unites active people from different successful and well-known projects in the crypto world.

As people and companies in the crypto world face challenges Crypto Tax & Legal can help. Governmental institutions knowledge about crypto is obscure and decisions can be blunt. CTL is helping the crypto industry to set up and regulate best legal business practices working with partners and research centers across the globe.

For more information, please visit: http://cryptotaxlegal.com.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain, which ensures transparency, accountability, and fraud free environment, and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com).

