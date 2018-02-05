

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



5(th )February 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors



The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 5(th) February that Rusty Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1094.45 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Rusty Nelligan and his connected persons holds a total of 106,042 shares, 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



