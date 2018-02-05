Trading in Chromogenics AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is February 7, 2018.



Short name: CHRO BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739821 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147783 ---------------------------



