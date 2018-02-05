As previously communicated in Exchange Notice 69/17, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets are introducing order value limits for equity derivatives contracts. The order value limit is the maximum notional value that can enter the order book with one order or quote.



This notice is to inform market participants that as of today 5 February 2018, order value limits are now active for all index and single-stock futures contracts. This pre-trade control is as of 2 January 2018 already active for option contracts for which parameters remain unchanged.



The order value limit is applied together with the order volume limit so that an order that breaches any of the two limits is rejected. Please note that no changes have been done to current maximum volume parameters, e.g. the order volume limit remains 50,000 lots for OMXS30 index futures.



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662065