As from February 8, 2018, subscription rights issued by ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 23, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: EXPRS2 TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010832493 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 150322 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from February 8, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: EXPRS2 BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010832501 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 150323 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.