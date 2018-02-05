Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 5 February 2018, Mr Mark Sheppard bought 15,000 Ordinary shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, MrSheppard's holding in the Company has increased to 12,374,870 Ordinary shares, representing 52.30% of the issued share capital.