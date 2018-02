BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dalian Wanda Group will sell combined 12.77 percent in Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Beijing Cultural Investment Holdings Ltd for a total of 7.8 billion yuan or $1.24 billion.



Alibaba will pay 4.68 billion yuan for a 7.66 percent stake in Wanda Film Holding Co. Beijing Cultural Investment Holdings, controlled by the Beijing government, will pay 3.12 billion yuan for a 5.11 percent stake.



