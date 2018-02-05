42Gears Launched Multi User Profile Settings for SureLock

BANGALORE, India, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider announced the launch of 'Multi User Profile Settings' for SureLock, 42Gears' kiosk lockdown solution. The new feature allows sharing of a single device with multiple user profiles on a single device.

The Multi User Profile Settings allow enterprises to save on hardware costs by assigning a single device to multiple users. An educational institution can maximise the use of a single device, assigned to multiple students from different classes, during different class timings in a day. For example, Grade 7, 8 and 10 students can get access to different applications and study material on the same device.

The multi-user profile feature integrates seamlessly with Enterprise LDAP servers. IT admins can use their existing employee directory and hierarchy in Enterprise LDAP servers and assign desired SureLock Kiosk lockdown profile to LDAP users or group of users. On device side, user login is authenticated from LDAP server and on successful login, pre-assigned Kiosk profile is loaded.

Multi User Profile Settings is an extension of the previously available Multi User Mode on SureLock which allowed enterprises to create unique user accounts on a single device and define whitelisted applications for each user. Multi User Profile takes this concept of device sharing to another level. Not just whitelisted applications, admins can now define entire kiosk lockdown configuration per user. These include branding settings, lockdown restrictions, power settings and idle timeouts.

"Organizations across the globe want to mobilize their workforce and hence are procuring hardware in a big way. This has led to significant surge in device procurement costs. With SureLock's Multi User Profile Settings, organizations can manage different user profiles on the same device, allowing maximum utilization of available mobile hardware," says Prakash Gupta, CTO of 42Gears Mobility Systems. He added, "Organisations can define device settings per profile. They can also map login profile to different users and ensure that users only get access to allowed applications and information."

SureLock from 42Gears is a kiosk lockdown solution that offers a quick and easy way to lockdown off-the-shelf mobile devices for specific business use. SureLock can turn tablets, smartphones, smartwatches or even desktop computers into dedicated purpose devices.

