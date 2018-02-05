

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jerome Powell has been sworn in as Federal Reserve chief, replacing Janet Yellen.



President Trump's choice to lead the central bank will have to manage raising interest rates at a time when inflation remains subdued.



With the economy improving steadily, the Fed will likely raise rates three times in 2018, as projected under Yellen.



Powell vowed to explain 'what we are doing and why we are doing it.'



'Through our decisions on monetary policy, we will support continued economic growth, a healthy job market and price stability,' he said on the Fed's website.



