Global Synthetic Vitamin E Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2024 with Profiles of 14 Key Players

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Synthetic Vitamin E market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volumes in Metric Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024

Vitamin E plant closures, such as those of BASF in Germany and others in China, have tightened the supply of vitamin E since the last quarter of 2017. As a consequence of this, the supply of vitamin E will constrict in the first half of 2018 and cause considerable price hikes.

Being a major consumer of vitamin E will adversely affect the animal feed industry, since spikes in prices are likely to increase costs of livestock feed supplements. Already, feed manufacturers and formulators are seeking out alternative ways, such as reducing vitamin E levels in feed or replacing with other ingredients, to alleviate the situation. Analysts are suggesting a challenging outlook for the global vitamin E market till at least the second half of 2018, which would gradually ease off after that.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of synthetic vitamin E globally with a volume share of 35.4% (37 thousand metric tons) in 2017 valued at US$403.3 million. Asia-Pacific is also slated to register the fastest volume CAGR of 2.3% during 2017 to 2024 period reaching 44.6 thousand metric tons in 2024 valued at US$474.2 million.

Research Findings & Coverage

Synthetic Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use sectors and key countries across the world

The study exclusively analyzes the market of each end-use sectors of Synthetic Vitamin E by a major geographic region

Installed capacities of Synthetic Vitamin E manufacturers

Supply Shortage of Vitamin E Spikes Prices Forcing Feed Manufacturers to Reduce the Usage

Synthetic Vitamin E Growth to be Propelled by Animal Feed Demand in Developing Economies

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 14

The industry guide includes the contact details for 109 companies

End-Use Sectors of Synthetic Vitamin E

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction



2. Industry Landscape



Key Global Players

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Chongqing Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Corp Ltd ( China )

) DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV) ( The Netherlands )

) Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation ( Japan )

) Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd ( China )

3. Key Business Trends

BASF Announces Force Majeure for Vitamin A and E Plants

Nenter & Co., Inc Starts Construction of 20 Thousand Metric Tons per Year Vitamin E Plant

Mitsubishi Chemical Acquires Eisai Food & Chemical Co Ltd

4. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Global Synthetic Vitamin E Market Overview by Geographic Region

Regional Market Overview



1. North America



2. Europe



Major Market Players



BASF SE ( Germany )

) DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV) ( The Netherlands )

) Sintofarm SpA ( Italy )



3. Asia-Pacific



Major Market Players

Chongqing Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Corp Ltd ( China )

) Hangzhou Gosun Biotechnologies Co Ltd ( China )

) Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Merck Limited ( India )

) Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation ( Japan )

) Soham Organics Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Donggong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd ( China )

4. South America



5. Rest of World



Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. Synthetic Vitamin E Manufacturers

2. Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E

Nutritional Supplements Companies

Direct Selling Companies - Supplements and Personal Care

Contract Manufacturers - Supplements

Animal Nutrition Companies

