The financial calendar below was published for Nykredit Realkredit A/S in November 2017. It also applies to Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S and is therefore pub-lished for these two companies as well.



Financial calendar 2018 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



8 February: Presentation of the Annual Reports 2017 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



21 March: Annual general meeting of Totalkredit A/S and annual general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S



22 March: Annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S



9 May: Presentation of the Q1 Interim Reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



23 August: Presentation of the H1 Interim Reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group



8 November: Presentation of the Q1-Q3 Interim Reports of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S and the Nykredit Bank Group







