Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Presentationof fourth quarter 2017 results

Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2017 results Thursday 15 February 2018. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

Same day at 09:30 CET, the Company will present the results at Felix Conference Centre, meeting facility "Norden", Bryggetorget 3, Aker Brygge, Oslo. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations).

The presentation will be held in English.



If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com).

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

