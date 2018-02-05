Preethi Bridgement Joins the Company as Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand

Smart Communications, the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today announced it has appointed Preethi Bridgement to lead sales efforts in Australia and New Zealand. Bridgement is a customer communications management industry veteran, with experience in implementation, presales, sales and sales management in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India and Japan. She joins Smart Communications from OpenText where she served as Director of Sales and Pre-Sales for Australia and New Zealand.

"Preethi's deep expertise in customer communications management and extensive tenure in the APAC region will be invaluable as we continue to expand in this territory," said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. "Under her leadership, we look forward to adding to our growing roster of enterprises seeking to trade legacy solutions for innovative, cloud-first technology."

Prior to joining OpenText, Bridgement served as Asia Pacific and Japan Solutions Manager for a Hewlett Packard business unit that OpenText acquired. Previously, she served in similar roles at TIBCO, Thunderhead and Fuji Xerox Global Services. She is a graduate of the University of Sydney.

"Smart Communications already has a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand," said Bridgement. "Delivering effective customer conversations at scale is more important today than ever, and I look forward to being a part of the company that is at the forefront of these advancements."

Smart Communications is the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

