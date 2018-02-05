North America Heavy-Duty Class 8 Over-the-Road and Vocational Trucks Tire Markets 2017-2022 - A Market of Over 2.9 Million Trucks

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tires for Heavy-Duty Class 8 Over-the-Road and Vocational Trucks North America Markets, Technologies, and Competitors. 2017 - 2022 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Class 8 fleet currently totals approximately 2.9 million trucks. Production grew by almost 300,000 vehicles in 2017. This is putting renewed interest on Class 8 trucks, registrations for which are growing almost 3% annually. Motor carriers spent more than $13 billion on tires in 2017, or about 3% of operating costs, which made tires the third largest expense category after labor and fuel last year.



Class 8 truck tires are used in both over-the-road and vocational applications such as refuse, dump and concrete mixer trucks. While these tires represent only 10% of the North American tire market, they comprise the fastest growing segment.



Analysis of the heavy-duty truck tire market in this report includes production numbers; competitive environment and market shares; imports; tire manufacturing technologies, including industry R&D and new product developments; rules, regulations and standards; Federal government projects and budgets; and Chinese collaborations, as well as fuel issues, certifications and other topics relevant to this market.



Profiles of major suppliers of truck tires are included in the report. The market for Class 8 tires in North America is served by only seven remaining domestic producers. Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear are the largest domestic suppliers. In addition, there are more than 25 importers, many of which import product from China.



In addition to addressing tire production directly, the report provides context for this market by providing details on commercial truck production by class; the U.S. truck freight market by mode, volume and value of freight shipments, as well as distances moved and products shipped; data on truck fleet and motor carrier costs, including tire costs; and composition of the U.S. truck fleet in terms of registered vehicles, trucks by type and registrations by state.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes

3. TIRE TECHNOLOGIES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Purpose of Tires

Physical Characteristics and Uses

Tire Types

Steer

Drive

Trailer

Rims

Retreading

Radial and Bias Designs

Rules and Regulations

TRA Standards

Manufacturing Processes

Research and Development

21st Century Truck Partnership

21st Century Truck Partners

Technical Focus Areas

OVT Budget

SuperTruck II

Energy Efficient Mobility Systems

China Clean Energy Research Center

SmartWay

Vehicle Energy Balances

Tire Rolling Resistance

Single Wide Base Tires

Barriers to Single Wide Base Tires Adoption

Single Wide-Base Tires Adoption Rates

4. U.S. TRUCK FREIGHT MARKET

U.S. Freight Moved by Volume and Mode

U.S. Freight Moved by Value and Mode

U.S. Total Freight Moved by Distance

U.S. Truck Freight Moved by Product Class

5. UNITED STATES LARGE COMMERCIAL TRUCK FLEET

Registered Vehicles

U.S. Large Commercial Truck Fleet by Type

U.S. Large Commercial Truck Fleet by State

6. MOTOR CARRIER COSTS

Carriers Spend on Operating Costs

Cost Issues

Fuel Costs

Equipment Costs

Driver Pay

Marginal Costs

Costs by Type Per Mile

Costs by Type Per Hour

Costs Share by Type

Costs by Carrier Type

Tire Costs

Costs by Region

7. NORTH AMERICA HEAVY-DUTY, CLASS 8 OVER-THE-ROAD AND VOCATIONAL TRUCK PRODUCTION

Truck Classifications

Heavy-Duty, Class 8 Over-the-Road Truck Production

Heavy-Duty, Class 8 Vocational Truck Production

Class 8 Over-the-Road Vs. Vocational Truck Production

Market Shares

8. HEAVY-DUTY CLASS 8 TRUCK TIRE MARKET

North America Tire Market

Class 8 Tire Production

Over-the-Road vs. Vocational Tire Production

Original Equipment vs. Aftermarket Tire Production

Over-the-Road Original Equipment Tire Production

Over-the-Road Aftermarket Tire Production

Vocational Original Equipment Tire Production

Vocational Aftermarket Tire Production

Vocational Original Equipment Tire Production by Type

Vocational Aftermarket Tire Production by Type

Competitive Environment

U.S. Producers

Imports

China Truck Tire Dumping in U.S.

Market Shares

Class 8 Tire Market Issues

9. COMPANY PROFILES



Bandag

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental JV

Double Coin

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin SCA

Mississippi Plant

NexTraq

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Tesloop JV

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Tire Centers, LLC

Tire Distribution Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gf29vt/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716