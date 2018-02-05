North America Heavy-Duty Class 8 Over-the-Road and Vocational Trucks Tire Markets 2017-2022 - A Market of Over 2.9 Million Trucks

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Tires for Heavy-Duty Class 8 Over-the-Road and Vocational Trucks North America Markets, Technologies, and Competitors. 2017 - 2022 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Class 8 fleet currently totals approximately 2.9 million trucks. Production grew by almost 300,000 vehicles in 2017. This is putting renewed interest on Class 8 trucks, registrations for which are growing almost 3% annually. Motor carriers spent more than $13 billion on tires in 2017, or about 3% of operating costs, which made tires the third largest expense category after labor and fuel last year.
Class 8 truck tires are used in both over-the-road and vocational applications such as refuse, dump and concrete mixer trucks. While these tires represent only 10% of the North American tire market, they comprise the fastest growing segment.
Analysis of the heavy-duty truck tire market in this report includes production numbers; competitive environment and market shares; imports; tire manufacturing technologies, including industry R&D and new product developments; rules, regulations and standards; Federal government projects and budgets; and Chinese collaborations, as well as fuel issues, certifications and other topics relevant to this market.
Profiles of major suppliers of truck tires are included in the report. The market for Class 8 tires in North America is served by only seven remaining domestic producers. Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear are the largest domestic suppliers. In addition, there are more than 25 importers, many of which import product from China.
In addition to addressing tire production directly, the report provides context for this market by providing details on commercial truck production by class; the U.S. truck freight market by mode, volume and value of freight shipments, as well as distances moved and products shipped; data on truck fleet and motor carrier costs, including tire costs; and composition of the U.S. truck fleet in terms of registered vehicles, trucks by type and registrations by state.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
- Methodology and Sources
- Statistical Notes
3. TIRE TECHNOLOGIES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
- Purpose of Tires
- Physical Characteristics and Uses
- Tire Types
- Steer
- Drive
- Trailer
- Rims
- Retreading
- Radial and Bias Designs
- Rules and Regulations
- TRA Standards
- Manufacturing Processes
- Research and Development
- 21st Century Truck Partnership
- 21st Century Truck Partners
- Technical Focus Areas
- OVT Budget
- SuperTruck II
- Energy Efficient Mobility Systems
- China Clean Energy Research Center
- SmartWay
- Vehicle Energy Balances
- Tire Rolling Resistance
- Single Wide Base Tires
- Barriers to Single Wide Base Tires Adoption
- Single Wide-Base Tires Adoption Rates
4. U.S. TRUCK FREIGHT MARKET
- U.S. Freight Moved by Volume and Mode
- U.S. Freight Moved by Value and Mode
- U.S. Total Freight Moved by Distance
- U.S. Truck Freight Moved by Product Class
5. UNITED STATES LARGE COMMERCIAL TRUCK FLEET
- Registered Vehicles
- U.S. Large Commercial Truck Fleet by Type
- U.S. Large Commercial Truck Fleet by State
6. MOTOR CARRIER COSTS
- Carriers Spend on Operating Costs
- Cost Issues
- Fuel Costs
- Equipment Costs
- Driver Pay
- Marginal Costs
- Costs by Type Per Mile
- Costs by Type Per Hour
- Costs Share by Type
- Costs by Carrier Type
- Tire Costs
- Costs by Region
7. NORTH AMERICA HEAVY-DUTY, CLASS 8 OVER-THE-ROAD AND VOCATIONAL TRUCK PRODUCTION
- Truck Classifications
- Heavy-Duty, Class 8 Over-the-Road Truck Production
- Heavy-Duty, Class 8 Vocational Truck Production
- Class 8 Over-the-Road Vs. Vocational Truck Production
- Market Shares
8. HEAVY-DUTY CLASS 8 TRUCK TIRE MARKET
- North America Tire Market
- Class 8 Tire Production
- Over-the-Road vs. Vocational Tire Production
- Original Equipment vs. Aftermarket Tire Production
- Over-the-Road Original Equipment Tire Production
- Over-the-Road Aftermarket Tire Production
- Vocational Original Equipment Tire Production
- Vocational Aftermarket Tire Production
- Vocational Original Equipment Tire Production by Type
- Vocational Aftermarket Tire Production by Type
- Competitive Environment
- U.S. Producers
- Imports
- China Truck Tire Dumping in U.S.
- Market Shares
- Class 8 Tire Market Issues
9. COMPANY PROFILES
- Bandag
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Continental JV
- Double Coin
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Michelin SCA
- Mississippi Plant
- NexTraq
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries
- Tesloop JV
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Tire Centers, LLC
- Tire Distribution Systems, Inc.
