CloudSense Named a Visionary in First-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudSense, the industry-specific commerce software company, today announced it has been named a Visionary, where it is positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis in the Visionaries quadrant, in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. CloudSense is the youngest company included in this Magic Quadrant.

CloudSense is growing rapidly. Its annual recurring revenue is increasing at an average yearly growth rate in excess of 60% per year since 2014. CloudSense's meteoric rise is rooted in its ability to help brands that are being disrupted, transform to become the disruptors. With CloudSense, organizations sell more, launch faster and reduce costs by providing frictionless, digital-first customer experiences, native on Salesforce.

CloudSense CEO and Co-Founder, Richard Britton, said, "We're proud and delighted Gartner has recognized CloudSense as a Visionary in this Magic Quadrant. We believe our positioning as furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis in the Visionaries quadrant reflects our deep understanding of our customers' needs, the trust they have in our product, and validates our status as a strategic partner across industries."

Beyond its CPQ functionality, CloudSense's Salesforce-native platform provides a one-stop solution for Quote-to-Cash through Order Management, Pricing Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eCommerce, and Product Catalog. This end-to-end solution covers the full customer journey, across every channel, providing the seamlessly connected experience today's customers demand.

CloudSense recently received a $77 million investment from Vector Capital. The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation and support CloudSense's rapid global expansion, especially in the North American markets.

Richard Britton continued, "Since day one, CloudSense's vision has been to enable established enterprises to sell and deliver how, when and where their customers want to buy. Our investment partnership with Vector will enable us to continue executing this vision faster and on a wider scale. As a result, I believe that in the coming years you will see CloudSense move into the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites as we help the largest and most complex organizations in the world to deliver customer-centric digital transformations."

*Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites," Mark Lewis, Melissa A. Hilbert, 29 January 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudSense

CloudSense, the industry-specific commerce software company, enables household organizations worldwide to sell more, launch faster and reduce costs by providing seamlessly connected, digital-first customer experiences, all on Salesforce.

Uniquely architected for enterprise-grade requirements since inception, the CloudSense platform is trusted across multiple industries to deliver commerce on every channel through Order Management, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), Pricing Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eCommerce, and Product Catalog.

To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com.