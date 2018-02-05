Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market will grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period. AFLS used as a product differentiator is a major factor driving the market's growth.

AFLS is also being used and advertised by vehicle manufacturers as a product differentiator, apart from the safety benefits it offers while driving. To increase the attractiveness of the vehicle's exterior and to provide vehicles with enhanced aesthetic appeal, OEMs offer AFLS. The design and architecture of the AFLS offers vast styling diversity acting as a unique brand signature. AFLS acts as a brand imager for OEMs due to its compactness, lightweight, and design flexibility. Thus, different OEMs are using it as a brand differentiator.

The two emerging market trends driving the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of automotive AFLS

Active safety system features: A trademark for safety

A major reason for the adoption of the automotive AFLS is the growing number of road accidents at night causing severe injuries and fatalities. Incorporating AFLS in vehicles has been successful in reducing such fatalities. However, the regions with low penetration of AFLS the fatalities are higher. European legislations encourage the inclusion of an increased number of safety systems in vehicles in order to reduce these fatalities. Additionally, nearly 33,000 Americans die each year in accidents, and about 3.9 million non-fatal injuries are caused by motor vehicles.

"To reduce fatalities arising from night driving, various automotive suppliers across the globe are offering automotive AFLS. AFLS will enhance the visibility of the drive and will significantly reduce fatalities. OEMs are continuously equipping more of their vehicles with the automotive AFLS to enhance the safety standards," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics

During the forecast period, companies such as Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, and Telit, will play a critical role in areas like IoT, ultra-low-power electronics, and high-performance computing (HPC) using automotive adaptive front lighting systems. Smart cites are built with the objective of integrating IoT and ICT into urban infrastructure to improve the efficiency of services. This is also expected to increase the design, planning, and construction of technologically advanced infrastructure and buildings.

Global automotive adaptive front lighting system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market into the following two major applications (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 93% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 42%. However, by 2022, EMEA's market share is expected to decrease and APAC is expected to gain market share by 2%.

