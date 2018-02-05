Global Water Regulations Research Report 2017: Opportunities Emerging from Water, Wastewater and Sludge Regulations

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Regulations Package: Water Quality, Environmental Protection & Reuse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regulations Package helps you to understand the opportunities emerging from water, wastewater and sludge regulations and plan your business strategy accordingly

The Package provides you with an extensive directory of water, wastewater and biosolids quality standards, supported by an analysis of the key water quality and pollution issues driving current and future regulation and target-setting in the water industry, the countries which are leading the way in addressing them, and the relationship between developments in technology and regulation.

Regulations and water quality standards define the market for water technology. However, these definitions are shifting in markets across the globe. Advances in monitoring technologies and digital communication have raised the visibility of contaminants in both the environment and the public conscience, putting greater focus on safeguarding public and environmental health through strict compliance with regulation.

In many countries, this is resulting not only in more stringent water and wastewater quality standards for utilities, but also in the development of regulatory regimes covering entire water bodies, as a means of tackling non-point source pollution such as stormwater and agricultural run-off. These regulatory developments are bringing new opportunities and legal requirements for water sector stakeholders, and will shape the specific technology needs of different water markets in the years to come.



The Global Regulations Package consists of two parts:



The WaterData Regulations Database, an online resource providing an extensive directory of quality standards for potable water, wastewater, reuse & municipal sludge from national and regional regulators across the world. Examine the regulatory environment and quality standards for 40 countries with ease.



The Market Insight, a digital report analysing the regulations, water quality targets and incentives that are set to have the greatest impact on the market, and the key themes driving regulatory developments across the world. This commentary and analysis will help you position your business to make use of the growth opportunities emerging from regulation.



This is an essential, time-saving tool for incorporating water industry regulations into your business operations and strategy.

The Market Insight analyses the key global themes driving regulations, water quality targets and incentives around the world, and their impact on water markets at a global and national level. It examines the relationship between technological developments and regulatory change, exploring how improved detection and public understanding of water quality issues is increasing the socio-political risk of non-compliance, obliging utilities to be more pro-active in identifying and dealing with pollution, and driving opportunities for new treatment technologies.



Featuring key country profiles, the Market Insight highlights where regulations have forced investment in treatment technology and plant upgrades, with reference to specific utility project case studies to aid your market research. It also analyses future trends in regulatory development and compliance, so you can see which geographies to expand into and how to increase your existing market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Publication Information



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Global Themes



5. Market Spotlights



6. Interviewees



7. References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwl8nd/global_water?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716