eSports Betting Cryptocurrency eGold from UltraPlay Sold out Within 24 Hours

The online betting solutions provider UltraPlay has announced that the eGold presale tokens were all sold out under 24 hours reaching the hard cap before the end presale date of February 8th.

The eGold project dedicated to the global eSports betting sector has successfully reached its presale hard cap of 500 eth giving a 20% bonus to the ICO members. The first stage of the ICO campaign collected around $ 500, 000.

444,444 EGL (10% of the total amount of tokens for sale) were distributed at this stage following the company's roadmap and vision to provide various incentives to its community.

Mario Ovcharov, CCO at eGold commented: "The presale was planned to end on February 8th but we reached our hard cap so fast on the first day, which made us really excited and proud of our project and our community of supporters. We would like to thank all who took part in our project now. This is a solid proof of the huge potential that eGold holds for the industry and its members. We can't wait to start the eGold sale which promises to achieve even better results."

Following the success of the presale, all interested in cryptocurrencies and eSports can join again on February 18th, 2018 when the sale of eGold will start. All participants can buy eGold tokens and be part of the ever-growing community of the project. Various bonuses will be available for the community during the first day and week of the sale. The eGold ICO aims to reach its hard cap of 5000 eth (around $ 6 mln) needed for the further development of the project's milestones.

Ovcharov added: "eGold token will also be traded on major crypto exchanges soon. We are proud to present our own eSports betting cryptocurrency that aims to become the first-choice payment method for the eSports punters and crypto fans worldwide."

eGold aims to unify all gamers worldwide by offering an easy, quick and secure alternative for betting on their favorite games, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, DOTA2, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and many others. The eSports and crypto fans can choose from a wide variety of events to place bets on.

The new digital currency is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token which allows the eSports betting community to feel the next level of gaming experience and be connected in a unified eSports ecosystem based on a cryptographic security. The cryptocurrency will be launched first onto the brand-new betting website - Buff88, created with the mindset of a gamer, which is now available to visit and review.

The eGold project is backed up by the leading eSports betting brands that are using UltraPlay's betting solutions and it is going to offer a cutting-edge technology and advanced user experience to players and other operators in the near future.

About eGold:

eGold is a new cryptocurrency for eSports betting, based on the Ethereum blockchain. eGold aims to unify eSports betting enthusiast all around the world as offering an easy, quick and secure alternative for betting on their favorite games, such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, DOTA2, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and many others, and provide bets on the leading gaming tournaments worldwide. eGold allows the eSports betting community to feel the next level of gaming experience and be connected in a unified eSports ecosystem based on Ð° cryptographic security.

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on eSports, sports betting, casino, live betting and bitcoin solutions.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co



