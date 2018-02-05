Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE: SIG) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "SIG".

The company completed an IPO with PI Financial, raising gross proceeds of $1,200,000, issuing 6 million units at $0.20 per unit. Each unit consisted of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months.

The proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Adobe Gold Property. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Adobe Gold Property from Intercept Minerals Corporation.

The Adobe Gold Property, located 50 kilometres north of Elko, Nevada, on Federal Lands, is comprised of 80 Lode Mining Claims totaling approximately 686 hectares. To acquire the initial 60%, the company must issue 500,000 shares in staged payments, and incur US$600,000 in expenditures by September 1, 2018.

The company's initial exploration program consisted of gulley and ridge soil sampling and additional mapping and outcrop sampling. Compilation and interpretation of the data has identified structurally controlled areas where anomalous pathfinder minerals and gold results have defined three target areas to be drill tested. An NI 43-101 report commissioned by the company has recommended an initial drill testing program that consists of drilling a minimum of 2 holes into each of the three target areas.

The company has recently received approval for its drilling permit application and plans to carry out this drilling program by Q2 of 2018.

