Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Foran Mining Corporation's (TSXV: FOM), president & CEO, Patrick Soares, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Foran" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_xfbg23r0/David-Morgan-interview-with-Patrick-Soares-President-CEO-of-Foran-Mining

Foran has initiated its 2018 exploration and infill drilling program on the McIlvenna Bay Property in Saskatchewan. Management has planned a 10,000 metre program with a dual focus: to deepen drill hole MR-17-09 at Target A, and to conduct infill and resource definition drilling in order to upgrade the existing resource for the Company's flagship McIlvenna Bay deposit.

Patrick Soares, President & CEO of Foran stated, "We are excited to be back on site and advancing our McIlvenna Bay assets, including Target A. In December 2017, we executed a Technical Services Agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation, who in return for delivering a feasibility study on the Deposit will receive the concentrate off-take rights. We also completed a $5 million non-brokered flow-through private placement and these recent developments have triggered renewed interest in our company and we are aggressively advancing our projects in order to capitalize on rising commodity prices."

The McIlvenna Bay Property is located within the Hanson Lake District which is part of a world class VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in Saskatchewan, a distance of over 200 kilometres. McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit within this trend.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.foranmining.com, contact Patrick Soares, President & CEO, at 604-488-0008 or email ir@foranmining.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com