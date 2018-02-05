Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Director

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI: 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Appointment of Director

5 February 2018

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is pleased to announce that Mr Michael Moule has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Michael Moule has a close connection to investment trusts and global investment having managed The City of London Investment Trust plc, The Bankers Investment Trust PLC and The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. during an extensive City career with Touche Remnant and Henderson Global Investors. He is currently a director of The European Investment Trust plc and a member of the investment committees of the British Heart Foundation and The Open University. He has recently retired as Chairman of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc.

Mr Noel Lamb, Chairman, said "The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund is delighted that Michael has agreed to become a Director. He brings both his valuable global investment experience from an extensive career and affinity with investment trust shareholders will benefit the company.'

Mr Michael Moule commented "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, which is actively managed from Tokyo and is clearly adding significant value for shareholders."

Mr Moule will join the Company's audit committee.

Mr Moule has a beneficial holding of 16,000 shares in the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1), the Company discloses the following directorships held by Mr Moule in publicly quoted companies in the five years prior to appointment:

Current directorships: The European Investment Trust plc.

Former directorships: Polar Capital Technology Trust plc, Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC.

There is no information required to be disclosed in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

Enquiries: