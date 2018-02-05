Please replace the release dated Feb. 2, 2018 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

TOP 3 TRENDS IN THE GLOBAL REFLECTIVE SPORTSWEAR MARKET TECHNAVIO

Technavio's latest market research report on the global reflective sportswear market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global reflective sportswear market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of outdoor running and biking at night is a major factor driving the market's growth.

There is increased participation in outdoor running and biking at night. But it comes with a set of rules to avoid collisions with moving vehicles. Therefore, reflective sportswear is not just a fashion choice, but it has become an essential protective gear. Drivers spot such athletes when they glow in the dark because of their high-visible clothing, footwear, and other accessories.

The three emerging market trends driving the global reflective sportswear market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Better use of raw materials and technology in manufacturing reflective sportswear

Rising number of female riders

Advent of eco-friendly sportswear

Better use of raw materials and technology in manufacturing reflective sportswear

There is an increased demand for improved sportswear such as reflective sportswear because it provides a high level of security that is one of the preference factors by most consumers. Key competitors use lycra, mesh, neoprene, reflective fabrics, water-resistant fabrics, microfiber fabrics, and waddings. The fabrics used in such sportswear are reflective in nature and include films, yarns, and trims. They contain many tiny glass beads to refract light. The beads act like mirrors to reflect the light back to the original source. When light hits the glass beads on reflective sportswear, it becomes highly visible even in the darkest place. Such fabrics are not only visible but also resistant to water and environmental agents.

"Activewear, sportswear, children's wear, and even pet wear is being enhanced by the safety features of reflective materials. With the use of technology, designers and manufacturers are making safety more fun and fashionable. In several situations, the safety features are not visible during the day as colors mask the reflective material. The technology used in designing such products permits reflective materials to come in different varieties to meet the requirements of an active lifestyle," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onoutdoor gear

Global reflective sportswear market segmentation

This market research report segments the global reflective sportswear market into the following two major product segments (apparels and footwear) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The apparels segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 45% of the market. The Americas was the leading region for the global reflective sportswear market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 42%. EMEA accounted for a market share of around 34%, and APAC contributed to a market share of more than 24%.

