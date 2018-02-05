Global Valves and Actuators Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 8.06%

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Valves and Actuators Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry for 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is 3D printing for valve manufacturing. 3D printing has the capability of modifying the way manufacturers design the products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising automation in the water and wastewater industry. The increasing automation in the water and wastewater industry is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market for control valves and actuators in the industry. The need for increasing efficiency of various processes and enhancing the productivity has led to automation in every industry, and the same statement is true for the water and wastewater industry.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing adoption of maintenance-free actuators. With the emergence of smart devices and sensors, the option of cutting down on maintenance services has become a possibility for end-users. For instance, the emergence of maintenance free actuators. The maintenance-free actuators have the built-in capability of preventive maintenance, which reduces the need for corrective maintenance services.



Key vendors

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Metso

Schlumberger

SMC

The Weir Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



