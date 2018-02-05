sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.02.2018 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Valves and Actuators Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 8.06%

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Valves and Actuators Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry for 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is 3D printing for valve manufacturing. 3D printing has the capability of modifying the way manufacturers design the products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising automation in the water and wastewater industry. The increasing automation in the water and wastewater industry is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market for control valves and actuators in the industry. The need for increasing efficiency of various processes and enhancing the productivity has led to automation in every industry, and the same statement is true for the water and wastewater industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing adoption of maintenance-free actuators. With the emergence of smart devices and sensors, the option of cutting down on maintenance services has become a possibility for end-users. For instance, the emergence of maintenance free actuators. The maintenance-free actuators have the built-in capability of preventive maintenance, which reduces the need for corrective maintenance services.

Key vendors

  • Emerson Electric
  • Flowserve
  • Metso
  • Schlumberger
  • SMC
  • The Weir Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b22nm2/global_valves_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire