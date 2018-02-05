USA: Solid domestic demand by year-end No changes at Chair Yellen's last FOMC In the final quarter of 2017, the US real GDP rose by 2.6 % (q/q, annualized rate) after 3.2 % in Q3 (Figure 1), according to the first release of the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). While the headline GDP remained below expectations (Bloomberg consensus estimate: 3.0 %, Atlanta Fed GDPNow: 3.4 %, NY Fed GDP nowcast: 3.9 %), the details revealed a solid state of the domestic US economy. Personal consumption expenditure and fixed investments increased by 3.8 % and 7.9 %. The investments breakdown shows that investment in equipment and structures rose by 11.4 % and 1.4 % and residential investment increased by 11.6 % drawing a positive picture of the cyclical components of GDP. On the other side,...

