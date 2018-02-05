sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Central Garden & Pet Company - CENT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/CENT-Info-Request-Form-6396

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE