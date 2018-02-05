Clearwater, FL, 2018-02-05 18:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With tens of thousands of commercial vehicles having poor visibility, still on UK and European roads, blind spots remain one of the leading causes of preventable collisions on the continent. As a result, the European Commission is taking steps to improve EU vehicle safety regulations. EchoMaster is introducing a simple, easy-to-use aftermarket blind spot detection system for 2014 to 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Volkswagen Crafter vehicles.



EchoMaster provides additional visibility opportunities to larger vehicles to help alleviate the amount of accidents that are caused by blind spot-related incidents every year, leading to thousands of injuries and deaths.



The latest in EchoMaster's line of advanced aftermarket safety technologies is the most comprehensive integrated blind spot detection and lane change assistance system, and is available for multiple applications:



For vehicles with Radio Replacement of either Nav or Non-Nav



UK right hand drive, FCTP-MB1102UK



EU left hand drive, FCTP-MB1102EU



For vehicles with 5.8" factory radio screens



UK right hand drive, FCTP-MB1103UK



EU left hand drive, FCTP-MB1103EU



Built to integrate seamlessly into a vehicle's OE appearance, these kits provide extra functionality, without added complication.



The camera solutions effectively assist in safe lane changes and eliminate blind spots, protecting your vehicle, passengers, and other assets from potential liabilities, without adding bulk to the vehicle's exterior.



The primary technology used in both systems is EchoMaster's side blind spot and lane change assist system featuring perfect camera alignment, without the need for calibration as a result of mirror cap camera integration. The proprietary designed mirror cap inserts with integrated cameras are responsive to driver behavior; the camera view is triggered using the turn signals, giving the driver a clear view to assist when changing lanes. The kits include everything needed for a plug-and-play installation.



For more information regarding Integrated Safety Solutions, contact your EchoMaster sales representative. If you are interested in becoming an Authorized EchoMaster dealer, visit our contact page to reach AAMP Global



About AAMP Global:



Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high performance audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5189cf7-5be1-4a0a-941f-52972 b26b96e



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e8a1e0-6eb6-4d79-a032-1e4fe 06d20c6



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91abc87f-fcda-427f-ad45-63b00 04ff901



Phyliss Robins EchoMaster 800-477-2267 probins@aampglobal.com