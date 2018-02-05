Marijuana Stock ForecastThere are millions of people who want to get their hands on legal weed. That much is a certainty, and that fact should lend comfort to marijuana stock enthusiasts who are currently getting killed on the market. Right now, the industry is going through a large correction, one that started in mid-January and is continuing apace this week, at least as of Monday morning.But people asking why marijuana stocks crashed and if they should get out now are looking at it all wrong. Both Canopy Growth Corp (OTCMKTS:TWMJF), (TSE:WEED) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF), (TSE:ACB) may be showing weakness.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...