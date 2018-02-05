Colin Porter, chief executive officer of retailer Joules Group, sold 750,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Monday, pocketing almost £2.5m in the process. Porter's decision to sell the 750,000 shares, reducing his overall stake in the group to 1,519,822 ordinary shares, was just one of three transactions made by Joules' board members and associated parties, as Neil McCausland, non-executive chairman, and his spouse Dr Janet Lovekin disposed of 130,000 and 20,000, respectively. Joules' top man ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...