Integrated metering services company Smart Metering Systems updated the market on its trading for the year to 31 December on Monday, reporting that its continued investment in its gas and electricity metering portfolio saw the total number of assets under management increase by approximately 62% to 2.03 million by year-end. The AIM-traded firm said that figure included 423,000 gas and electricity domestic smart meters in the growing domestic smart meter market. Total annualised recurring revenue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...