The Wall Street-inspired selling carnage battered European markets throughout Monday's session, after rolling through Asia overnight as global inflationary fears took hold. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.56% at 382.00, with Germany's DAX falling 0.76% to 12,687.49 and the CAC 40 slipping 1.48% to close at 5,285,83. In Spain, the IBEX 35 was off 1.44% at 10,064.50, while London's FTSE 100 was off 1.46% at 7,334.98 and the more domestic-focussed FTSE 250 slid 1.36% to 19,690.49. US stocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...