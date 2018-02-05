European News Daily: Jozef Opdeweegh and Leadership - What Makes a CEO Successful

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / No two business leaders or executives boast the same leadership style. Because circumstances always vary, there is no correct, one-size-fits-all way to lead. Nevertheless, there are certain traits excellent leaders share. Not only do these traits drive the company forward, they also foster admiration among employees.

Jozef Opdeweegh, known as Jos, has served for over 17 years as CEO of public and private companies in global technology, distribution, and supply chain optimization. Opdeweegh has extensive experience leading different groups of people and teams of varying size in multiple industries.

His long career as a leader has provided him with intimate knowledge of the traits a good executive should display. These traits or attributes are not only crucial for the success of the company but also to assure employees are inspired and empowered by the CEO. Such an environment results in positive growth.

Opdeweegh has outlined 5 traits that make for a successful CEO, and he has included observations from former employees.

1. Makes Decisions Decisively

CEOs, like most leaders, must make numerous daily decisions, both large and small. A great leader can make tough decisions and take accountability for subsequent consequences. According to the Pew Research Center, "Intelligence and decisiveness are considered 'absolutely essential' leadership qualities by at least 8-in-10 adults." The same study goes on to note how men and women both agree that being honest, intelligent, organized, and decisive are also integral qualities. The capacity to make decisions, especially tough ones, is seen by employees as a trait of a strong leader.

2. Engages People

The ability to engage people is an imperative trait for a CEO, and it is one well-recognized by people who have worked with Opdeweegh. Former employee Tim Oglesby says, "One of the key things you need in a leader is the ability to be engaging. Jos is very engaging with people in various roles. It could be the associate driving a forklift in the warehouse, all the way to the top including team leaders, the executive team, shareholders, and potential investors. Jos is able to engage a broad team and get everyone on the same page, moving forward in the same direction."

Oglesby has worked with Jos in different capacities for over 10 years. He first worked with Jos at Syncreon as CIO, at Americold as CIO, and then at Neovia as CTO. At each company, Jos presided as CEO.

3. Puts Employees First

Typically, when thinking about the hierarchy of an organization, the CEO is at the top, followed by the management team, and then come the rest of the employees. Opdeweegh focuses on flipping that pyramid upside down and putting employees at the top. Doing so puts more emphasis on employees who have direct contact with customers. Putting employees first also makes for a better communication flow. Not only does this leadership style empower employees, but according to former employee Carey Falcone, it can create a completely different environment.

"When you flip that pyramid upside down, it starts to seed a different culture. Jos truly created an environment where people were focused on a common goal but not limited by the traditional way of getting there. He encouraged people to think outside the box and to speak up. Jos fostered an environment where everyone started to think about how they could drive the business forward," says Falcone.

Carey Falcone was recruited by Jos to come work with him at Americold. He credits Jos's leadership style and the culture Jos created as key things that attracted him to the role and working relationship. Falcone served as the EVP and Chief Customer Officer at Americold for over two years. When Jos left to become CEO of Neovia, Falcone went with him and worked as the EVP and Chief Commercial Officer for three years.

4. Communicates Clearly

Leaders and CEOs must have excellent communication skills. They have to be able to communicate clearly and effectively, not only to their management team but also to the broader organization. A study by Navalent found that "top executives are consistently transparent and balanced in their communication. They effectively translate their view of business potential and challenges, as well as expectations for action using succinct, direct and readily understandable language in doses that are easily digestible. They devote time to their connections." Communication is invaluable in the world of business, especially between a CEO and his or her team.

5. Inspires People

Employees will be more committed to the success of the company if they feel inspired by leadership. A successful company generally boasts a roster of employees who enjoy working there. For example, employees consistently rate Google as one of the best places to work. Giving employees a voice, equipping them with the knowledge they need to succeed, and inspiring them to drive the company forward is beneficial to the company at large. Carey Falcone agrees, saying, "The most important people were the people who actually touched our customers. The senior leadership team was truly there to empower, support and enable people who were customer-facing to really do their jobs. Management supported them and showed them they had everything they needed to be successful."

About Jozef:

Jozef Opdeweegh, also known as Jos, has served as CEO for over 17 years of global technology, distribution, and supply chain optimization companies with 5,000 to 20,000 employees, public or privately held. Opdeweegh has extensive board membership experience on 4 continents with related and unrelated companies.

SOURCE: European News Daily