

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday even as the global rout in stock markets continued.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 300 points as investors remained skittish about the outlook for interest rates.



Recent data has painted a rosy view of the U.S. economy, prompting Federal Reserve officials to predict three more rate hikes in 2018.



April gold down 80 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,336.50/oz.



In economic news today, the U.S. ISM services index hit its highest level since mid-2005, a sign of further strength in the nation's economy.



Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in January for the 96th consecutive month, according to a survey of purchasing managers.



