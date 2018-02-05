SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty Concerning Wynn Resorts, Limited - WYNN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty by management of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).

On January 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that "dozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked at Mr. Wynn's casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described him pressuring employees to perform sex acts." On this news, shares of Wynn fell $20.31 per share, or over 10%, from its previous closing price to close at $180.29 per share on January 26, 2018.

If you currently own shares of Wynn, please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/wynn-resorts-limited/ for more information. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

