Landrum HR: LandrumHR Moves McCullough into Expanded Role

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / LandrumHR, the Southeast's premier provider of outsourced human resource solutions, announces the promotion of David McCullough to Chief Administrative Officer. The expanded role will include oversight of the IT, marketing, and client relations functions within the growing company. LandrumHR CEO Britt Landrum, III commented, "Since joining the team as CTO in mid-2017, David has had a positive impact not only on the technical and marketing side of our business but throughout the entire organization. As a result, I wanted to tap into more of his talents to ensure that as we grow, our focus remains on our customers."

McCullough added, "Since joining the LandrumHR team last year, it has been a constant push to improve in every facet of the business. From software improvements and infrastructure upgrades to the addition of key positions like the Director of Marketing and Client Relations Manager, this company continues to prove its commitment to excellence. I am excited to be able to take on the new role and look forward to working with the newly created Client Care team as well as the existing teams to truly make our service the best in the industry."

Over the past several years, LandrumHR has invested in newer technology, the addition of several key positions, and a renewed focus on the client experience. The end goal is to create the best HR services company in the Southeast based on customer experience, technology, and ease of use.

To learn more about the HR services the company provides, contact one of LandrumHR's six locations. Interested parties are also encouraged to view the Facebook page of the company for further information.

Contact Landrum:

Deborah Brousseau - Director of Marketing

850-266-6064

DBrousseau@landrumhr.com

Landrum 6723 Plantation Road

Pensacola, FL 32504

SOURCE: LandrumHR