WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - February 05, 2018) - Integrated Risk Solutions is pleased to announce the promotion of Assistant Vice-President, Carrie Legg, to Vice President of Transportation-Production and Market Relations and to welcome her as a company shareholder.

Legg welcomes the opportunity to leverage her extensive risk management background to "play an integral part in advancing the Integrated Risk Solution's mission to protect the security and profitability of leading industry professionals." A practiced member of the transportation community, she has dedicated her career to providing risk management support and solutions at all levels to large, innovative companies.

Legg has invested in the success of her team from the time she joined Integrated Risk Solutions in 2008 as an Account Executive, focusing on the transportation industry. "Carrie's industry expertise and leadership were apparent as she worked closely with clients to offer truly unique solutions to risk challenges," said Tom Precia, President and CEO regarding Legg's promotion.

Drawing on her 25-plus years of experience in risk management and insurance, Legg's passion, energy, and talent for actively listening enable her to proactively identify and resolve challenges by means of solutions and risk finance objectives tailored to meet the specific needs of individual clients.

Legg's service on the board of the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association for over 20 years makes her acutely aware of industry challenges. Her industry insight has also led her to be actively involved in several state and federal legislative issues and initiatives, including the following:

Working with industry leaders to ensure their voices are heard throughout government to protect the continued success of the transportation industry and businesses as a whole

Recruiting and mentoring business representatives to an Annual Call on Washington

Actively representing employers on workers' compensation reform in Wisconsin

Carrie's advocacy extends beyond the insurance and transportation industries. She regularly advocates for autism awareness as a member of the Autism Society of Wisconsin.

Integrated Risk Solutions is proud to promote such an expert in the field and company investor to our executive team.

About Integrated Risk Solutions

Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc. is a commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits firm based in Waukesha, WI specializing in all areas of risk management consulting, commercial insurance brokerage, loss control engineering and claim management. Integrated Risk provides clients with customized services at every level of the risk process, transforming the traditional insurance procurement process (risk transfer) into a comprehensive plan that protects both the people and assets of a company and allocates effective resources to control exposures to loss. At Integrated Risk "Protecting people is our passion" isn't just a tagline, it's the hallmark of their culture.

2120 Pewaukee Road Suite 202 Waukesha, WI 53188 Tel: 262.523.9600 Fax: 262.523.9601 800.692.9878 intrisksolutions.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/2/5/11G149826/Images/C0016-Legg_Carrie-101-bbcc347d7f998746845c0de95e2d6c84.jpg

Contact:

Tom Precia

President/CEO

Phone: 262.523.9600

E-mail: tprecia@intrisksolutions.com