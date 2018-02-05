Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - Peat Resources Limited (TSXV: PET) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its additional private placement of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.0525 per share for aggregate proceeds of up to $262,500 (the "Offering"), as previously announced on January 9, 2018. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 500,000 broker warrants as a finder's fee, representing 10% of the number of common shares issued pursuant to the Offering. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.0525 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering remains subject to completion of formal documentation and receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Peat Resources Limited

Patricia Mannard, Chairman

Telephone: (416) 862-7885

Email: pmannard@pinepointmining.com

Website: www.peatresources.net

IBK Capital Corp.

Mike White

Telephone: 416-360-4511

Email: mikewhite@ibkcapital.com

