

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $14.45 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $13.82 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $436.72 million. This was up from $425.57 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



