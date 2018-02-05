

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) revealed a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $23.12 million, or $0.14 per share. This was lower than $36.30 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $139.34 million. This was down from $153.92 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23.12 Mln. vs. $36.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $139.34 Mln vs. $153.92 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $120 - $128 Mln



