

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $371.5 million, or $2.00 per share. This was up from $301.6 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.05 billion. This was up from $0.91 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $371.5 Mln. vs. $301.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.2% -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%



