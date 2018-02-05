VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/05/18 -- Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC)(BOTSWANA: LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: LUC) ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2017 Year End Results on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, after the market close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. CET.

Conference Call

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:

1448159 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-844-892-6587

All International Participant Dial-In: +1-661-378-9938

Webcast

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ta378his

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com before the conference call.

Conference Replay

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until February 28, 2018.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056

Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406

The pass code for the replay is: 1448159

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb, President and CEO

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Contacts:

Lucara:

Michelle Fyfe

Investor Relations

+1 604-689-7842

michelle.fyfe@lucaradiamond.com



Sweden:

Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations

+46 701-112615

reriksson@rive6.ch



UK:

Louise Mason-Rutherford

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7282 2932

louise.mason@citigatedewerogerson.com



